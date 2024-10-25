Samoan tala to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Australian dollars is currently 0.556 today, reflecting a 1.995% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 2.074% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.557 on 25-10-2024 and a low of 0.544 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.374% increase in value.