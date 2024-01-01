2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Nepalese rupees

Convert VND to NPR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.005296 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:18
VND to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 VND to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00550.0055
Low0.00530.0053
Average0.00540.0054
Change-2.63%0.10%
1 VND to NPR stats

The performance of VND to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0055 and a 30 day low of 0.0053. This means the 30 day average was 0.0054. The change for VND to NPR was -2.63.

The performance of VND to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0053. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for VND to NPR was 0.10.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5090.9241.321,386.071.38533.803151.88
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.7560.91822.406100.674
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,5001.49936.581164.36
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,050.251.0525.613115.082

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nepalese Rupee
1000 VND5.29600 NPR
2000 VND10.59200 NPR
5000 VND26.48000 NPR
10000 VND52.96000 NPR
20000 VND105.92000 NPR
50000 VND264.80000 NPR
100000 VND529.60000 NPR
200000 VND1,059.20000 NPR
500000 VND2,648.00000 NPR
1000000 VND5,296.00000 NPR
2000000 VND10,592.00000 NPR
5000000 VND26,480.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 NPR188.82200 VND
5 NPR944.11000 VND
10 NPR1,888.22000 VND
20 NPR3,776.44000 VND
50 NPR9,441.10000 VND
100 NPR18,882.20000 VND
250 NPR47,205.50000 VND
500 NPR94,411.00000 VND
1000 NPR188,822.00000 VND
2000 NPR377,644.00000 VND
5000 NPR944,110.00000 VND
10000 NPR1,888,220.00000 VND