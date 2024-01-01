Convert VND to NPR at the real exchange rate

20,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Nepalese rupees

20,00,000 vnd
10,509.82 npr

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.005255 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.891.37436.747157.105
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.8340.91224.38104.231
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.711.47639.466168.73
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.541.01727.203116.301

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nepalese Rupee
1000 VND5,25491 NPR
2000 VND10,50982 NPR
5000 VND26,27455 NPR
10000 VND52,54910 NPR
20000 VND105,09820 NPR
50000 VND262,74550 NPR
100000 VND525,49100 NPR
200000 VND1.050,98200 NPR
500000 VND2.627,45500 NPR
1000000 VND5.254,91000 NPR
2000000 VND10.509,82000 NPR
5000000 VND26.274,55000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 NPR190,29800 VND
5 NPR951,49000 VND
10 NPR1.902,98000 VND
20 NPR3.805,96000 VND
50 NPR9.514,90000 VND
100 NPR19.029,80000 VND
250 NPR47.574,50000 VND
500 NPR95.149,00000 VND
1000 NPR190.298,00000 VND
2000 NPR380.596,00000 VND
5000 NPR951.490,00000 VND
10000 NPR1.902.980,00000 VND