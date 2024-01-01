Convert VND to NPR at the real exchange rate
2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Nepalese rupees
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Nepalese rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nepalese Rupee
|1000 VND
|5,25491 NPR
|2000 VND
|10,50982 NPR
|5000 VND
|26,27455 NPR
|10000 VND
|52,54910 NPR
|20000 VND
|105,09820 NPR
|50000 VND
|262,74550 NPR
|100000 VND
|525,49100 NPR
|200000 VND
|1.050,98200 NPR
|500000 VND
|2.627,45500 NPR
|1000000 VND
|5.254,91000 NPR
|2000000 VND
|10.509,82000 NPR
|5000000 VND
|26.274,55000 NPR
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 NPR
|190,29800 VND
|5 NPR
|951,49000 VND
|10 NPR
|1.902,98000 VND
|20 NPR
|3.805,96000 VND
|50 NPR
|9.514,90000 VND
|100 NPR
|19.029,80000 VND
|250 NPR
|47.574,50000 VND
|500 NPR
|95.149,00000 VND
|1000 NPR
|190.298,00000 VND
|2000 NPR
|380.596,00000 VND
|5000 NPR
|951.490,00000 VND
|10000 NPR
|1.902.980,00000 VND