500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mauritian rupees

Convert VND to MUR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.001818 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:04
VND to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 VND to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0019
Low0.00180.0018
Average0.00190.0019
Change-2.01%-1.60%
1 VND to MUR stats

The performance of VND to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0018. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for VND to MUR was -2.01.

The performance of VND to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0018. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for VND to MUR was -1.60.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritian Rupee
1000 VND1.81767 MUR
2000 VND3.63534 MUR
5000 VND9.08835 MUR
10000 VND18.17670 MUR
20000 VND36.35340 MUR
50000 VND90.88350 MUR
100000 VND181.76700 MUR
200000 VND363.53400 MUR
500000 VND908.83500 MUR
1000000 VND1,817.67000 MUR
2000000 VND3,635.34000 MUR
5000000 VND9,088.35000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 MUR550.15500 VND
5 MUR2,750.77500 VND
10 MUR5,501.55000 VND
20 MUR11,003.10000 VND
50 MUR27,507.75000 VND
100 MUR55,015.50000 VND
250 MUR137,538.75000 VND
500 MUR275,077.50000 VND
1000 MUR550,155.00000 VND
2000 MUR1,100,310.00000 VND
5000 MUR2,750,775.00000 VND
10000 MUR5,501,550.00000 VND