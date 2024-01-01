1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Mauritian rupees
Convert VND to MUR at the real exchange rate
VND to MUR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00182 MUR
0
|1 VND to MUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0019
|0.0019
|Low
|0.0018
|0.0018
|Average
|0.0019
|0.0019
|Change
|-2.01%
|-1.60%
|View full history
1 VND to MUR stats
The performance of VND to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0018. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for VND to MUR was -2.01.
The performance of VND to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0018. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for VND to MUR was -1.60.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritian Rupee
|1000 VND
|1.81767 MUR
|2000 VND
|3.63534 MUR
|5000 VND
|9.08835 MUR
|10000 VND
|18.17670 MUR
|20000 VND
|36.35340 MUR
|50000 VND
|90.88350 MUR
|100000 VND
|181.76700 MUR
|200000 VND
|363.53400 MUR
|500000 VND
|908.83500 MUR
|1000000 VND
|1,817.67000 MUR
|2000000 VND
|3,635.34000 MUR
|5000000 VND
|9,088.35000 MUR
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MUR
|550.15500 VND
|5 MUR
|2,750.77500 VND
|10 MUR
|5,501.55000 VND
|20 MUR
|11,003.10000 VND
|50 MUR
|27,507.75000 VND
|100 MUR
|55,015.50000 VND
|250 MUR
|137,538.75000 VND
|500 MUR
|275,077.50000 VND
|1000 MUR
|550,155.00000 VND
|2000 MUR
|1,100,310.00000 VND
|5000 MUR
|2,750,775.00000 VND
|10000 MUR
|5,501,550.00000 VND