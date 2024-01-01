1 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Mauritian rupees

Convert UZS to MUR at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₨0.003601 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
UZS to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MUR
1 UZS to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00360.0037
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00360.0036
Change-0.04%-2.97%
1 UZS to MUR stats

The performance of UZS to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0036 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for UZS to MUR was -0.04.

The performance of UZS to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0036. The change for UZS to MUR was -2.97.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 UZS0.00360 MUR
5 UZS0.01800 MUR
10 UZS0.03601 MUR
20 UZS0.07201 MUR
50 UZS0.18003 MUR
100 UZS0.36007 MUR
250 UZS0.90017 MUR
500 UZS1.80033 MUR
1000 UZS3.60066 MUR
2000 UZS7.20132 MUR
5000 UZS18.00330 MUR
10000 UZS36.00660 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 MUR277.72700 UZS
5 MUR1,388.63500 UZS
10 MUR2,777.27000 UZS
20 MUR5,554.54000 UZS
50 MUR13,886.35000 UZS
100 MUR27,772.70000 UZS
250 MUR69,431.75000 UZS
500 MUR138,863.50000 UZS
1000 MUR277,727.00000 UZS
2000 MUR555,454.00000 UZS
5000 MUR1,388,635.00000 UZS
10000 MUR2,777,270.00000 UZS