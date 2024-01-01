500 Uruguayan pesos to Nigerian nairas

Convert UYU to NGN at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₦41.11 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 UYU to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.114741.2657
Low39.652638.7174
Average40.275439.9042
Change3.55%2.72%
View full history

1 UYU to NGN stats

The performance of UYU to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.1147 and a 30 day low of 39.6526. This means the 30 day average was 40.2754. The change for UYU to NGN was 3.55.

The performance of UYU to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.2657 and a 90 day low of 38.7174. This means the 90 day average was 39.9042. The change for UYU to NGN was 2.72.

Track market ratesView UYU to NGN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0731.51.6310.93721.451
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1221.7971.9541.12325.702
1 USD0.9240.771184.1051.3851.5060.86619.81
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 UYU41.11470 NGN
5 UYU205.57350 NGN
10 UYU411.14700 NGN
20 UYU822.29400 NGN
50 UYU2,055.73500 NGN
100 UYU4,111.47000 NGN
250 UYU10,278.67500 NGN
500 UYU20,557.35000 NGN
1000 UYU41,114.70000 NGN
2000 UYU82,229.40000 NGN
5000 UYU205,573.50000 NGN
10000 UYU411,147.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Uruguayan Peso
1 NGN0.02432 UYU
5 NGN0.12161 UYU
10 NGN0.24322 UYU
20 NGN0.48644 UYU
50 NGN1.21611 UYU
100 NGN2.43222 UYU
250 NGN6.08055 UYU
500 NGN12.16110 UYU
1000 NGN24.32220 UYU
2000 NGN48.64440 UYU
5000 NGN121.61100 UYU
10000 NGN243.22200 UYU