Uruguayan peso to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Nigerian nairas is currently 41.115 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 2.094% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 41.302 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 39.999 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.