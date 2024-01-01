5 Uruguayan pesos to Hungarian forints

Convert UYU to HUF at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = Ft8.947 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 UYU to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.94609.0794
Low8.36958.3695
Average8.74998.7970
Change6.89%0.01%
View full history

1 UYU to HUF stats

The performance of UYU to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9460 and a 30 day low of 8.3695. This means the 30 day average was 8.7499. The change for UYU to HUF was 6.89.

The performance of UYU to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0794 and a 90 day low of 8.3695. This means the 90 day average was 8.7970. The change for UYU to HUF was 0.01.

Track market ratesView UYU to HUF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0961.51.630.93721.444
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1471.7971.9531.12325.694
1 USD0.9240.771184.1371.3851.5060.86619.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 UYU8.94654 HUF
5 UYU44.73270 HUF
10 UYU89.46540 HUF
20 UYU178.93080 HUF
50 UYU447.32700 HUF
100 UYU894.65400 HUF
250 UYU2,236.63500 HUF
500 UYU4,473.27000 HUF
1000 UYU8,946.54000 HUF
2000 UYU17,893.08000 HUF
5000 UYU44,732.70000 HUF
10000 UYU89,465.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Uruguayan Peso
2000 HUF223.55000 UYU
5000 HUF558.87500 UYU
10000 HUF1,117.75000 UYU
15000 HUF1,676.62500 UYU
20000 HUF2,235.50000 UYU
30000 HUF3,353.25000 UYU
40000 HUF4,471.00000 UYU
50000 HUF5,588.75000 UYU
60000 HUF6,706.50000 UYU
100000 HUF11,177.50000 UYU
150000 HUF16,766.25000 UYU
200000 HUF22,355.00000 UYU