Uruguayan peso to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Hungarian forints is currently 8.947 today, reflecting a -0.359% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.727% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 9.025 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 8.792 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.831% increase in value.