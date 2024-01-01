5 Ugandan shillings to Seychellois rupees

Convert UGX to SCR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₨0.004008 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
UGX to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 UGX to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0041
Low0.00360.0035
Average0.00380.0037
Change10.56%8.64%
1 UGX to SCR stats

The performance of UGX to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0038. The change for UGX to SCR was 10.56.

The performance of UGX to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0035. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for UGX to SCR was 8.64.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 UGX0.00401 SCR
5 UGX0.02004 SCR
10 UGX0.04008 SCR
20 UGX0.08016 SCR
50 UGX0.20039 SCR
100 UGX0.40078 SCR
250 UGX1.00194 SCR
500 UGX2.00389 SCR
1000 UGX4.00778 SCR
2000 UGX8.01556 SCR
5000 UGX20.03890 SCR
10000 UGX40.07780 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 SCR249.51500 UGX
5 SCR1247.57500 UGX
10 SCR2495.15000 UGX
20 SCR4990.30000 UGX
50 SCR12475.75000 UGX
100 SCR24951.50000 UGX
250 SCR62378.75000 UGX
500 SCR124757.50000 UGX
1000 SCR249515.00000 UGX
2000 SCR499030.00000 UGX
5000 SCR1247575.00000 UGX
10000 SCR2495150.00000 UGX