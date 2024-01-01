Convert SCR to UGX at the real exchange rate

250 Seychellois rupees to Ugandan shillings

250 scr
65,243 ugx

₨1.000 SCR = Ush261.0 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2221.4631.6060.95819.59
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4421.7291.8981.13323.151
1 USD0.9370.793183.5681.3711.5050.89818.349
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 SCR260.97100 UGX
5 SCR1,304.85500 UGX
10 SCR2,609.71000 UGX
20 SCR5,219.42000 UGX
50 SCR13,048.55000 UGX
100 SCR26,097.10000 UGX
250 SCR65,242.75000 UGX
500 SCR130,485.50000 UGX
1000 SCR260,971.00000 UGX
2000 SCR521,942.00000 UGX
5000 SCR1,304,855.00000 UGX
10000 SCR2,609,710.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 UGX0.00383 SCR
5 UGX0.01916 SCR
10 UGX0.03832 SCR
20 UGX0.07664 SCR
50 UGX0.19159 SCR
100 UGX0.38318 SCR
250 UGX0.95796 SCR
500 UGX1.91592 SCR
1000 UGX3.83184 SCR
2000 UGX7.66368 SCR
5000 UGX19.15920 SCR
10000 UGX38.31840 SCR