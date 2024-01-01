5 Ugandan shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert UGX to MRU at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = UM0.01083 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MRU
1 UGX to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0108
Low0.01070.0106
Average0.01080.0107
Change1.23%1.92%
1 UGX to MRU stats

The performance of UGX to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0107. This means the 30 day average was 0.0108. The change for UGX to MRU was 1.23.

The performance of UGX to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0108 and a 90 day low of 0.0106. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for UGX to MRU was 1.92.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0741,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8131,135.430.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83490.9931,851.131.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7431,296.771.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UGX0.01083 MRU
5 UGX0.05415 MRU
10 UGX0.10831 MRU
20 UGX0.21662 MRU
50 UGX0.54154 MRU
100 UGX1.08309 MRU
250 UGX2.70773 MRU
500 UGX5.41545 MRU
1000 UGX10.83090 MRU
2000 UGX21.66180 MRU
5000 UGX54.15450 MRU
10000 UGX108.30900 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ugandan Shilling
1 MRU92.32830 UGX
5 MRU461.64150 UGX
10 MRU923.28300 UGX
20 MRU1,846.56600 UGX
50 MRU4,616.41500 UGX
100 MRU9,232.83000 UGX
250 MRU23,082.07500 UGX
500 MRU46,164.15000 UGX
1000 MRU92,328.30000 UGX
2000 MRU184,656.60000 UGX
5000 MRU461,641.50000 UGX
10000 MRU923,283.00000 UGX