100 Ugandan shillings to Macanese patacas

Convert UGX to MOP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = MOP$0.002184 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
UGX to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MOP
1 UGX to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00220.0022
Low0.00220.0022
Average0.00220.0022
Change0.78%1.28%
1 UGX to MOP stats

The performance of UGX to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0022 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0022. The change for UGX to MOP was 0.78.

The performance of UGX to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for UGX to MOP was 1.28.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 UGX0.00218 MOP
5 UGX0.01092 MOP
10 UGX0.02184 MOP
20 UGX0.04368 MOP
50 UGX0.10921 MOP
100 UGX0.21842 MOP
250 UGX0.54605 MOP
500 UGX1.09210 MOP
1000 UGX2.18421 MOP
2000 UGX4.36842 MOP
5000 UGX10.92105 MOP
10000 UGX21.84210 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ugandan Shilling
1 MOP457.83200 UGX
5 MOP2,289.16000 UGX
10 MOP4,578.32000 UGX
20 MOP9,156.64000 UGX
50 MOP22,891.60000 UGX
100 MOP45,783.20000 UGX
250 MOP114,458.00000 UGX
500 MOP228,916.00000 UGX
1000 MOP457,832.00000 UGX
2000 MOP915,664.00000 UGX
5000 MOP2,289,160.00000 UGX
10000 MOP4,578,320.00000 UGX