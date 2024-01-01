250 Ugandan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

Convert UGX to MAD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = د.م.0.002696 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
UGX to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MAD
1 UGX to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00270.0027
Low0.00260.0026
Average0.00270.0026
Change3.26%1.81%
1 UGX to MAD stats

The performance of UGX to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for UGX to MAD was 3.26.

The performance of UGX to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for UGX to MAD was 1.81.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0721,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.7991,135.170.919
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4270.83490.9831,850.961.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7371,296.671.05

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 UGX0.00270 MAD
5 UGX0.01348 MAD
10 UGX0.02696 MAD
20 UGX0.05391 MAD
50 UGX0.13478 MAD
100 UGX0.26957 MAD
250 UGX0.67392 MAD
500 UGX1.34785 MAD
1000 UGX2.69569 MAD
2000 UGX5.39138 MAD
5000 UGX13.47845 MAD
10000 UGX26.95690 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ugandan Shilling
1 MAD370.96200 UGX
5 MAD1,854.81000 UGX
10 MAD3,709.62000 UGX
20 MAD7,419.24000 UGX
50 MAD18,548.10000 UGX
100 MAD37,096.20000 UGX
250 MAD92,740.50000 UGX
500 MAD185,481.00000 UGX
1000 MAD370,962.00000 UGX
2000 MAD741,924.00000 UGX
5000 MAD1,854,810.00000 UGX
10000 MAD3,709,620.00000 UGX