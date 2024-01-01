Ugandan shillings to Lebanese pounds today

Convert UGX to LBP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ل.ل.24.43 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 UGX to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.433424.4334
Low24.203623.9680
Average24.367724.1666
Change0.92%1.76%
1 UGX to LBP stats

The performance of UGX to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4334 and a 30 day low of 24.2036. This means the 30 day average was 24.3677. The change for UGX to LBP was 0.92.

The performance of UGX to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4334 and a 90 day low of 23.9680. This means the 90 day average was 24.1666. The change for UGX to LBP was 1.76.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 UGX24.42650 LBP
5 UGX122.13250 LBP
10 UGX244.26500 LBP
20 UGX488.53000 LBP
50 UGX1,221.32500 LBP
100 UGX2,442.65000 LBP
250 UGX6,106.62500 LBP
500 UGX12,213.25000 LBP
1000 UGX24,426.50000 LBP
2000 UGX48,853.00000 LBP
5000 UGX122,132.50000 LBP
10000 UGX244,265.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 LBP0.04094 UGX
5 LBP0.20470 UGX
10 LBP0.40939 UGX
20 LBP0.81878 UGX
50 LBP2.04696 UGX
100 LBP4.09391 UGX
250 LBP10.23477 UGX
500 LBP20.46955 UGX
1000 LBP40.93910 UGX
2000 LBP81.87820 UGX
5000 LBP204.69550 UGX
10000 LBP409.39100 UGX