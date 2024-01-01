Convert LBP to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 Lebanese pounds to Ugandan shillings

500 lbp
21 ugx

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Ush0.04139 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6361.5060.9341.35518.2440.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99213.3580.578
1 NZD0.6110.83510.920.5710.82811.1520.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.912.1150.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 LBP0.04139 UGX
5 LBP0.20693 UGX
10 LBP0.41386 UGX
20 LBP0.82771 UGX
50 LBP2.06928 UGX
100 LBP4.13856 UGX
250 LBP10.34640 UGX
500 LBP20.69280 UGX
1000 LBP41.38560 UGX
2000 LBP82.77120 UGX
5000 LBP206.92800 UGX
10000 LBP413.85600 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 UGX24.16300 LBP
5 UGX120.81500 LBP
10 UGX241.63000 LBP
20 UGX483.26000 LBP
50 UGX1,208.15000 LBP
100 UGX2,416.30000 LBP
250 UGX6,040.75000 LBP
500 UGX12,081.50000 LBP
1000 UGX24,163.00000 LBP
2000 UGX48,326.00000 LBP
5000 UGX120,815.00000 LBP
10000 UGX241,630.00000 LBP