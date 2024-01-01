Convert UGX to LBP at the real exchange rate

Ugandan shillings to Lebanese pounds today

1,000 ugx
24,009.50 lbp

Ush1.000 UGX = ل.ل.24.01 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.931.350.78483.5421,499.371.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.434994.9070.913
1 EUR1.0751.62111.4510.84389.8331,612.271.479
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.891,110.771.019

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 UGX24,00950 LBP
5 UGX120,04750 LBP
10 UGX240,09500 LBP
20 UGX480,19000 LBP
50 UGX1.200,47500 LBP
100 UGX2.400,95000 LBP
250 UGX6.002,37500 LBP
500 UGX12.004,75000 LBP
1000 UGX24.009,50000 LBP
2000 UGX48.019,00000 LBP
5000 UGX120.047,50000 LBP
10000 UGX240.095,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 LBP0,04165 UGX
5 LBP0,20825 UGX
10 LBP0,41650 UGX
20 LBP0,83300 UGX
50 LBP2,08251 UGX
100 LBP4,16502 UGX
250 LBP10,41255 UGX
500 LBP20,82510 UGX
1000 LBP41,65020 UGX
2000 LBP83,30040 UGX
5000 LBP208,25100 UGX
10000 LBP416,50200 UGX