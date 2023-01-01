1 Lebanese pound to Ugandan shillings

Convert LBP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0 ugx

1.00000 LBP = 0.25153 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 LBP0.25153 UGX
5 LBP1.25765 UGX
10 LBP2.51530 UGX
20 LBP5.03060 UGX
50 LBP12.57650 UGX
100 LBP25.15300 UGX
250 LBP62.88250 UGX
500 LBP125.76500 UGX
1000 LBP251.53000 UGX
2000 LBP503.06000 UGX
5000 LBP1257.65000 UGX
10000 LBP2515.30000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 UGX3.97567 LBP
5 UGX19.87835 LBP
10 UGX39.75670 LBP
20 UGX79.51340 LBP
50 UGX198.78350 LBP
100 UGX397.56700 LBP
250 UGX993.91750 LBP
500 UGX1987.83500 LBP
1000 UGX3975.67000 LBP
2000 UGX7951.34000 LBP
5000 UGX19878.35000 LBP
10000 UGX39756.70000 LBP