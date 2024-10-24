Ugandan shilling to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Lebanese pounds is currently 24.427 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.135% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 24.460 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 24.379 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.129% decrease in value.