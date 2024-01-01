5 Ugandan shillings to Ethiopian birrs

Convert UGX to ETB at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Br0.03186 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ETB
1 UGX to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03290.0329
Low0.03190.0155
Average0.03230.0292
Change-1.16%105.58%
1 UGX to ETB stats

The performance of UGX to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0329 and a 30 day low of 0.0319. This means the 30 day average was 0.0323. The change for UGX to ETB was -1.16.

The performance of UGX to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0329 and a 90 day low of 0.0155. This means the 90 day average was 0.0292. The change for UGX to ETB was 105.58.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 UGX0.03186 ETB
5 UGX0.15928 ETB
10 UGX0.31856 ETB
20 UGX0.63713 ETB
50 UGX1.59281 ETB
100 UGX3.18563 ETB
250 UGX7.96407 ETB
500 UGX15.92815 ETB
1000 UGX31.85630 ETB
2000 UGX63.71260 ETB
5000 UGX159.28150 ETB
10000 UGX318.56300 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ugandan Shilling
1 ETB31.39100 UGX
5 ETB156.95500 UGX
10 ETB313.91000 UGX
20 ETB627.82000 UGX
50 ETB1,569.55000 UGX
100 ETB3,139.10000 UGX
250 ETB7,847.75000 UGX
500 ETB15,695.50000 UGX
1000 ETB31,391.00000 UGX
2000 ETB62,782.00000 UGX
5000 ETB156,955.00000 UGX
10000 ETB313,910.00000 UGX