Ugandan shilling to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a -2.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -2.145% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.032 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -2.106% decrease in value.