20 Ugandan shillings to Ethiopian birrs
Convert UGX to ETB at the real exchange rate
UGX to ETB conversion chart
1 UGX = 0.03186 ETB
0
|1 UGX to ETB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0329
|0.0329
|Low
|0.0319
|0.0155
|Average
|0.0323
|0.0292
|Change
|-1.16%
|105.58%
1 UGX to ETB stats
The performance of UGX to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0329 and a 30 day low of 0.0319. This means the 30 day average was 0.0323. The change for UGX to ETB was -1.16.
The performance of UGX to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0329 and a 90 day low of 0.0155. This means the 90 day average was 0.0292. The change for UGX to ETB was 105.58.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings
|Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ugandan Shilling
|1 ETB
|31.39100 UGX
|5 ETB
|156.95500 UGX
|10 ETB
|313.91000 UGX
|20 ETB
|627.82000 UGX
|50 ETB
|1,569.55000 UGX
|100 ETB
|3,139.10000 UGX
|250 ETB
|7,847.75000 UGX
|500 ETB
|15,695.50000 UGX
|1000 ETB
|31,391.00000 UGX
|2000 ETB
|62,782.00000 UGX
|5000 ETB
|156,955.00000 UGX
|10000 ETB
|313,910.00000 UGX