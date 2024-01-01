20 Ethiopian birrs to Ugandan shillings

Convert ETB to UGX at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Ush30.63 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
ETB to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 ETB to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.419364.7454
Low30.395430.3954
Average30.942535.6762
Change-2.53%-52.70%
1 ETB to UGX stats

The performance of ETB to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.4193 and a 30 day low of 30.3954. This means the 30 day average was 30.9425. The change for ETB to UGX was -2.53.

The performance of ETB to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.7454 and a 90 day low of 30.3954. This means the 90 day average was 35.6762. The change for ETB to UGX was -52.70.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ugandan Shilling
1 ETB30.62520 UGX
5 ETB153.12600 UGX
10 ETB306.25200 UGX
20 ETB612.50400 UGX
50 ETB1,531.26000 UGX
100 ETB3,062.52000 UGX
250 ETB7,656.30000 UGX
500 ETB15,312.60000 UGX
1000 ETB30,625.20000 UGX
2000 ETB61,250.40000 UGX
5000 ETB153,126.00000 UGX
10000 ETB306,252.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 UGX0.03265 ETB
5 UGX0.16326 ETB
10 UGX0.32653 ETB
20 UGX0.65306 ETB
50 UGX1.63265 ETB
100 UGX3.26529 ETB
250 UGX8.16322 ETB
500 UGX16.32645 ETB
1000 UGX32.65290 ETB
2000 UGX65.30580 ETB
5000 UGX163.26450 ETB
10000 UGX326.52900 ETB