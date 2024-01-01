100 Ugandan shillings to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert UGX to CVE at the real exchange rate
UGX to CVE conversion chart
1 UGX = 0.02793 CVE
0
|1 UGX to CVE
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0280
|0.0280
|Low
|0.0268
|0.0267
|Average
|0.0275
|0.0271
|Change
|4.23%
|2.21%
1 UGX to CVE stats
The performance of UGX to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0280 and a 30 day low of 0.0268. This means the 30 day average was 0.0275. The change for UGX to CVE was 4.23.
The performance of UGX to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0280 and a 90 day low of 0.0267. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for UGX to CVE was 2.21.
|Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ugandan Shilling
|1 CVE
|35.80450 UGX
|5 CVE
|179.02250 UGX
|10 CVE
|358.04500 UGX
|20 CVE
|716.09000 UGX
|50 CVE
|1,790.22500 UGX
|100 CVE
|3,580.45000 UGX
|250 CVE
|8,951.12500 UGX
|500 CVE
|17,902.25000 UGX
|1000 CVE
|35,804.50000 UGX
|2000 CVE
|71,609.00000 UGX
|5000 CVE
|179,022.50000 UGX
|10000 CVE
|358,045.00000 UGX