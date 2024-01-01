10 Ugandan shillings to Cape Verdean escudos

Ush1.000 UGX = Esc0.02793 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
Updated a few seconds ago
1 UGX to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02800.0280
Low0.02680.0267
Average0.02750.0271
Change4.23%2.21%
1 UGX to CVE stats

The performance of UGX to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0280 and a 30 day low of 0.0268. This means the 30 day average was 0.0275. The change for UGX to CVE was 4.23.

The performance of UGX to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0280 and a 90 day low of 0.0267. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for UGX to CVE was 2.21.

1 USD11.506140.92441.318950.77086184.08141710.371.38505
1 AUD0.6639510.6137740.8757170.51181355.82581135.60.919604
1 EUR1.081751.6292611.426770.8338890.95511850.191.49828
1 SGD0.7581791.141920.70088210.58445163.74871296.771.05012

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UGX0.02793 CVE
5 UGX0.13965 CVE
10 UGX0.27930 CVE
20 UGX0.55859 CVE
50 UGX1.39647 CVE
100 UGX2.79295 CVE
250 UGX6.98238 CVE
500 UGX13.96475 CVE
1000 UGX27.92950 CVE
2000 UGX55.85900 CVE
5000 UGX139.64750 CVE
10000 UGX279.29500 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ugandan Shilling
1 CVE35.80450 UGX
5 CVE179.02250 UGX
10 CVE358.04500 UGX
20 CVE716.09000 UGX
50 CVE1790.22500 UGX
100 CVE3580.45000 UGX
250 CVE8951.12500 UGX
500 CVE17902.25000 UGX
1000 CVE35804.50000 UGX
2000 CVE71609.00000 UGX
5000 CVE179022.50000 UGX
10000 CVE358045.00000 UGX