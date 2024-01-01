20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Norwegian kroner

₴1.000 UAH = kr0.2673 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 UAH to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26730.2701
Low0.25260.2526
Average0.26130.2615
Change5.81%-0.82%
1 UAH to NOK stats

The performance of UAH to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2673 and a 30 day low of 0.2526. This means the 30 day average was 0.2613. The change for UAH to NOK was 5.81.

The performance of UAH to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2701 and a 90 day low of 0.2526. This means the 90 day average was 0.2615. The change for UAH to NOK was -0.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0760.7711.321.38417.6811.508
1 EUR1.08190.8140.8331.4261.49519.0981.628
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.210911.7111.79522.9221.954

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Norwegian Krone
1 UAH0.26730 NOK
5 UAH1.33648 NOK
10 UAH2.67295 NOK
20 UAH5.34590 NOK
50 UAH13.36475 NOK
100 UAH26.72950 NOK
250 UAH66.82375 NOK
500 UAH133.64750 NOK
1000 UAH267.29500 NOK
2000 UAH534.59000 NOK
5000 UAH1,336.47500 NOK
10000 UAH2,672.95000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NOK3.74118 UAH
5 NOK18.70590 UAH
10 NOK37.41180 UAH
20 NOK74.82360 UAH
50 NOK187.05900 UAH
100 NOK374.11800 UAH
250 NOK935.29500 UAH
500 NOK1,870.59000 UAH
1000 NOK3,741.18000 UAH
2000 NOK7,482.36000 UAH
5000 NOK18,705.90000 UAH
10000 NOK37,411.80000 UAH