Ukrainian hryvnia to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.267 today, reflecting a -0.561% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.262% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.269 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.265 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.362% decrease in value.