20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Croatian kunas

Convert UAH to HRK at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = kn0.1712 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
UAH to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 UAH to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17120.1727
Low0.17060.1704
Average0.17120.1714
Change0.37%-0.24%
1 UAH to HRK stats

The performance of UAH to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1712 and a 30 day low of 0.1706. This means the 30 day average was 0.1712. The change for UAH to HRK was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1727 and a 90 day low of 0.1704. This means the 90 day average was 0.1714. The change for UAH to HRK was -0.24.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Croatian Kuna
1 UAH0.17124 HRK
5 UAH0.85618 HRK
10 UAH1.71235 HRK
20 UAH3.42470 HRK
50 UAH8.56175 HRK
100 UAH17.12350 HRK
250 UAH42.80875 HRK
500 UAH85.61750 HRK
1000 UAH171.23500 HRK
2000 UAH342.47000 HRK
5000 UAH856.17500 HRK
10000 UAH1,712.35000 HRK
