20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Croatian kunas

Convert UAH to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 uah
3.48 hrk

₴1.000 UAH = kn0.1738 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Croatian Kuna
1 UAH0,17378 HRK
5 UAH0,86889 HRK
10 UAH1,73778 HRK
20 UAH3,47556 HRK
50 UAH8,68890 HRK
100 UAH17,37780 HRK
250 UAH43,44450 HRK
500 UAH86,88900 HRK
1000 UAH173,77800 HRK
2000 UAH347,55600 HRK
5000 UAH868,89000 HRK
10000 UAH1.737,78000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HRK5,75448 UAH
5 HRK28,77240 UAH
10 HRK57,54480 UAH
20 HRK115,08960 UAH
50 HRK287,72400 UAH
100 HRK575,44800 UAH
250 HRK1.438,62000 UAH
500 HRK2.877,24000 UAH
1000 HRK5.754,48000 UAH
2000 HRK11.508,96000 UAH
5000 HRK28.772,40000 UAH
10000 HRK57.544,80000 UAH