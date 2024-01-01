50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Danish kroner

Convert UAH to DKK at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = kr0.1685 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
UAH to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 UAH to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16850.1695
Low0.16190.1619
Average0.16570.1654
Change4.03%0.23%
1 UAH to DKK stats

The performance of UAH to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1685 and a 30 day low of 0.1619. This means the 30 day average was 0.1657. The change for UAH to DKK was 4.03.

The performance of UAH to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1695 and a 90 day low of 0.1619. This means the 90 day average was 0.1654. The change for UAH to DKK was 0.23.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.16847 DKK
5 UAH0.84234 DKK
10 UAH1.68468 DKK
20 UAH3.36936 DKK
50 UAH8.42340 DKK
100 UAH16.84680 DKK
250 UAH42.11700 DKK
500 UAH84.23400 DKK
1000 UAH168.46800 DKK
2000 UAH336.93600 DKK
5000 UAH842.34000 DKK
10000 UAH1,684.68000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.93586 UAH
5 DKK29.67930 UAH
10 DKK59.35860 UAH
20 DKK118.71720 UAH
50 DKK296.79300 UAH
100 DKK593.58600 UAH
250 DKK1,483.96500 UAH
500 DKK2,967.93000 UAH
1000 DKK5,935.86000 UAH
2000 DKK11,871.72000 UAH
5000 DKK29,679.30000 UAH
10000 DKK59,358.60000 UAH