100 Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert DKK to UAH at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₴5.938 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:28
DKK to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 DKK to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.17516.1751
Low5.93845.8990
Average6.04186.0457
Change-3.13%-0.39%
1 DKK to UAH stats

The performance of DKK to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1751 and a 30 day low of 5.9384. This means the 30 day average was 6.0418. The change for DKK to UAH was -3.13.

The performance of DKK to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1751 and a 90 day low of 5.8990. This means the 90 day average was 6.0457. The change for DKK to UAH was -0.39.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.93837 UAH
5 DKK29.69185 UAH
10 DKK59.38370 UAH
20 DKK118.76740 UAH
50 DKK296.91850 UAH
100 DKK593.83700 UAH
250 DKK1,484.59250 UAH
500 DKK2,969.18500 UAH
1000 DKK5,938.37000 UAH
2000 DKK11,876.74000 UAH
5000 DKK29,691.85000 UAH
10000 DKK59,383.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.16840 DKK
5 UAH0.84198 DKK
10 UAH1.68396 DKK
20 UAH3.36792 DKK
50 UAH8.41980 DKK
100 UAH16.83960 DKK
250 UAH42.09900 DKK
500 UAH84.19800 DKK
1000 UAH168.39600 DKK
2000 UAH336.79200 DKK
5000 UAH841.98000 DKK
10000 UAH1,683.96000 DKK