₴1.000 UAH = kr0.1684 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:51
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 UAH to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16850.1695
Low0.16190.1619
Average0.16570.1654
Change4.03%0.23%
1 UAH to DKK stats

The performance of UAH to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1685 and a 30 day low of 0.1619. This means the 30 day average was 0.1657. The change for UAH to DKK was 4.03.

The performance of UAH to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1695 and a 90 day low of 0.1619. This means the 90 day average was 0.1654. The change for UAH to DKK was 0.23.

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0740.7711.321.38317.7221.505
1 EUR1.08190.8040.8321.4261.49419.141.626
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.08511.7131.79522.9941.953

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.16845 DKK
5 UAH0.84224 DKK
10 UAH1.68449 DKK
20 UAH3.36898 DKK
50 UAH8.42245 DKK
100 UAH16.84490 DKK
250 UAH42.11225 DKK
500 UAH84.22450 DKK
1000 UAH168.44900 DKK
2000 UAH336.89800 DKK
5000 UAH842.24500 DKK
10000 UAH1,684.49000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.93651 UAH
5 DKK29.68255 UAH
10 DKK59.36510 UAH
20 DKK118.73020 UAH
50 DKK296.82550 UAH
100 DKK593.65100 UAH
250 DKK1,484.12750 UAH
500 DKK2,968.25500 UAH
1000 DKK5,936.51000 UAH
2000 DKK11,873.02000 UAH
5000 DKK29,682.55000 UAH
10000 DKK59,365.10000 UAH