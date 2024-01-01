250 Ukrainian hryvnias to Czech korunas

Convert UAH to CZK at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Kč0.5693 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 UAH to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56990.5774
Low0.54460.5446
Average0.56120.5587
Change4.52%-0.29%
1 UAH to CZK stats

The performance of UAH to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5699 and a 30 day low of 0.5446. This means the 30 day average was 0.5612. The change for UAH to CZK was 4.52.

The performance of UAH to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5774 and a 90 day low of 0.5446. This means the 90 day average was 0.5587. The change for UAH to CZK was -0.29.

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0780.7711.321.38317.711.505
1 EUR1.08190.8080.8321.4261.49419.1281.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.09511.7131.79422.981.953

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UAH0.56933 CZK
5 UAH2.84664 CZK
10 UAH5.69327 CZK
20 UAH11.38654 CZK
50 UAH28.46635 CZK
100 UAH56.93270 CZK
250 UAH142.33175 CZK
500 UAH284.66350 CZK
1000 UAH569.32700 CZK
2000 UAH1,138.65400 CZK
5000 UAH2,846.63500 CZK
10000 UAH5,693.27000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CZK1.75646 UAH
5 CZK8.78230 UAH
10 CZK17.56460 UAH
20 CZK35.12920 UAH
50 CZK87.82300 UAH
100 CZK175.64600 UAH
250 CZK439.11500 UAH
500 CZK878.23000 UAH
1000 CZK1,756.46000 UAH
2000 CZK3,512.92000 UAH
5000 CZK8,782.30000 UAH
10000 CZK17,564.60000 UAH