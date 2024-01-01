1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert UAH to BAM at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = KM0.04416 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
UAH to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BAM
1 UAH to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04420.0444
Low0.04250.0425
Average0.04350.0434
Change3.97%0.25%
1 UAH to BAM stats

The performance of UAH to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0442 and a 30 day low of 0.0425. This means the 30 day average was 0.0435. The change for UAH to BAM was 3.97.

The performance of UAH to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0444 and a 90 day low of 0.0425. This means the 90 day average was 0.0434. The change for UAH to BAM was 0.25.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UAH0.04416 BAM
5 UAH0.22079 BAM
10 UAH0.44159 BAM
20 UAH0.88317 BAM
50 UAH2.20793 BAM
100 UAH4.41585 BAM
250 UAH11.03963 BAM
500 UAH22.07925 BAM
1000 UAH44.15850 BAM
2000 UAH88.31700 BAM
5000 UAH220.79250 BAM
10000 UAH441.58500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BAM22.64570 UAH
5 BAM113.22850 UAH
10 BAM226.45700 UAH
20 BAM452.91400 UAH
50 BAM1,132.28500 UAH
100 BAM2,264.57000 UAH
250 BAM5,661.42500 UAH
500 BAM11,322.85000 UAH
1000 BAM22,645.70000 UAH
2000 BAM45,291.40000 UAH
5000 BAM113,228.50000 UAH
10000 BAM226,457.00000 UAH