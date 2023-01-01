10 thousand Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Ukrainian hryvnias

10,000 bam
200,993 uah

1.00000 BAM = 20.09930 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BAM20.09930 UAH
5 BAM100.49650 UAH
10 BAM200.99300 UAH
20 BAM401.98600 UAH
50 BAM1004.96500 UAH
100 BAM2009.93000 UAH
250 BAM5024.82500 UAH
500 BAM10049.65000 UAH
1000 BAM20099.30000 UAH
2000 BAM40198.60000 UAH
5000 BAM100496.50000 UAH
10000 BAM200993.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UAH0.04975 BAM
5 UAH0.24876 BAM
10 UAH0.49753 BAM
20 UAH0.99506 BAM
50 UAH2.48765 BAM
100 UAH4.97529 BAM
250 UAH12.43823 BAM
500 UAH24.87645 BAM
1000 UAH49.75290 BAM
2000 UAH99.50580 BAM
5000 UAH248.76450 BAM
10000 UAH497.52900 BAM