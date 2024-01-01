250 Seychellois rupees to Jersey pounds

Convert SCR to JEP at the real exchange rate

250 scr
13.82 jep

₨1.000 SCR = £0.05526 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2691.4631.6050.95819.558
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5351.731.8981.13323.121
1 USD0.9360.792183.5661.371.5030.89718.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jersey pound
1 SCR0.05526 JEP
5 SCR0.27631 JEP
10 SCR0.55261 JEP
20 SCR1.10523 JEP
50 SCR2.76307 JEP
100 SCR5.52613 JEP
250 SCR13.81533 JEP
500 SCR27.63065 JEP
1000 SCR55.26130 JEP
2000 SCR110.52260 JEP
5000 SCR276.30650 JEP
10000 SCR552.61300 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 JEP18.09580 SCR
5 JEP90.47900 SCR
10 JEP180.95800 SCR
20 JEP361.91600 SCR
50 JEP904.79000 SCR
100 JEP1,809.58000 SCR
250 JEP4,523.95000 SCR
500 JEP9,047.90000 SCR
1000 JEP18,095.80000 SCR
2000 JEP36,191.60000 SCR
5000 JEP90,479.00000 SCR
10000 JEP180,958.00000 SCR