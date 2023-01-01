20 Jersey pounds to Seychellois rupees

Convert JEP to SCR at the real exchange rate

20 jep
338.44 scr

1.00000 JEP = 16.92210 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861251.093790.97421.464081.625230.9477818.7155
1 GBP1.161111.26995105.6351.700021.887141.1004721.7315
1 USD0.914350.787433183.18021.338651.485990.8665517.1121
1 INR0.01099210.009466590.012022110.01609340.01786480.01041770.205723

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 JEP16.92210 SCR
5 JEP84.61050 SCR
10 JEP169.22100 SCR
20 JEP338.44200 SCR
50 JEP846.10500 SCR
100 JEP1692.21000 SCR
250 JEP4230.52500 SCR
500 JEP8461.05000 SCR
1000 JEP16922.10000 SCR
2000 JEP33844.20000 SCR
5000 JEP84610.50000 SCR
10000 JEP169221.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jersey pound
1 SCR0.05909 JEP
5 SCR0.29547 JEP
10 SCR0.59094 JEP
20 SCR1.18189 JEP
50 SCR2.95472 JEP
100 SCR5.90944 JEP
250 SCR14.77360 JEP
500 SCR29.54720 JEP
1000 SCR59.09440 JEP
2000 SCR118.18880 JEP
5000 SCR295.47200 JEP
10000 SCR590.94400 JEP