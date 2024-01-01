10 thousand Seychellois rupees to Hong Kong dollars

Convert SCR to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 scr
5,475.58 hkd

₨1.000 SCR = $0.5476 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SCR0.54756 HKD
5 SCR2.73779 HKD
10 SCR5.47558 HKD
20 SCR10.95116 HKD
50 SCR27.37790 HKD
100 SCR54.75580 HKD
250 SCR136.88950 HKD
500 SCR273.77900 HKD
1000 SCR547.55800 HKD
2000 SCR1,095.11600 HKD
5000 SCR2,737.79000 HKD
10000 SCR5,475.58000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
100 HKD182.62900 SCR
200 HKD365.25800 SCR
300 HKD547.88700 SCR
500 HKD913.14500 SCR
1000 HKD1,826.29000 SCR
2000 HKD3,652.58000 SCR
2500 HKD4,565.72500 SCR
3000 HKD5,478.87000 SCR
4000 HKD7,305.16000 SCR
5000 HKD9,131.45000 SCR
10000 HKD18,262.90000 SCR
20000 HKD36,525.80000 SCR