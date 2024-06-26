Seychellois rupee to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Hong Kong dollars is currently 0.541 today, reflecting a -4.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.468% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.574 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.532 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.982% decrease in value.