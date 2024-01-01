1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

Convert SCR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
490.11 dkk

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.4901 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.49011 DKK
5 SCR2.45056 DKK
10 SCR4.90112 DKK
20 SCR9.80224 DKK
50 SCR24.50560 DKK
100 SCR49.01120 DKK
250 SCR122.52800 DKK
500 SCR245.05600 DKK
1000 SCR490.11200 DKK
2000 SCR980.22400 DKK
5000 SCR2,450.56000 DKK
10000 SCR4,901.12000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK2.04035 SCR
5 DKK10.20175 SCR
10 DKK20.40350 SCR
20 DKK40.80700 SCR
50 DKK102.01750 SCR
100 DKK204.03500 SCR
250 DKK510.08750 SCR
500 DKK1,020.17500 SCR
1000 DKK2,040.35000 SCR
2000 DKK4,080.70000 SCR
5000 DKK10,201.75000 SCR
10000 DKK20,403.50000 SCR