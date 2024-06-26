Seychellois rupee to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Danish kroner is currently 0.490 today, reflecting a -2.747% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 3.386% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.514 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.473 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.582% increase in value.