10 Danish kroner to Seychellois rupees

Convert DKK to SCR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₨2.043 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
DKK to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 DKK to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.20412.2041
Low1.92811.9281
Average2.05992.0476
Change-1.05%3.44%
1 DKK to SCR stats

The performance of DKK to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2041 and a 30 day low of 1.9281. This means the 30 day average was 2.0599. The change for DKK to SCR was -1.05.

The performance of DKK to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2041 and a 90 day low of 1.9281. This means the 90 day average was 2.0476. The change for DKK to SCR was 3.44.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK2.04327 SCR
5 DKK10.21635 SCR
10 DKK20.43270 SCR
20 DKK40.86540 SCR
50 DKK102.16350 SCR
100 DKK204.32700 SCR
250 DKK510.81750 SCR
500 DKK1,021.63500 SCR
1000 DKK2,043.27000 SCR
2000 DKK4,086.54000 SCR
5000 DKK10,216.35000 SCR
10000 DKK20,432.70000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.48941 DKK
5 SCR2.44706 DKK
10 SCR4.89412 DKK
20 SCR9.78824 DKK
50 SCR24.47060 DKK
100 SCR48.94120 DKK
250 SCR122.35300 DKK
500 SCR244.70600 DKK
1000 SCR489.41200 DKK
2000 SCR978.82400 DKK
5000 SCR2,447.06000 DKK
10000 SCR4,894.12000 DKK