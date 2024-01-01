20 Solomon Islands dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SBD to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 sbd
1,488 xof

SI$1.000 SBD = CFA74.38 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2831.4641.6070.95919.509
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5281.731.8991.13323.058
1 USD0.9360.792183.5631.371.5040.89718.259
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SBD74.37630 XOF
5 SBD371.88150 XOF
10 SBD743.76300 XOF
20 SBD1,487.52600 XOF
50 SBD3,718.81500 XOF
100 SBD7,437.63000 XOF
250 SBD18,594.07500 XOF
500 SBD37,188.15000 XOF
1000 SBD74,376.30000 XOF
2000 SBD148,752.60000 XOF
5000 SBD371,881.50000 XOF
10000 SBD743,763.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 XOF0.01345 SBD
5 XOF0.06723 SBD
10 XOF0.13445 SBD
20 XOF0.26890 SBD
50 XOF0.67225 SBD
100 XOF1.34451 SBD
250 XOF3.36128 SBD
500 XOF6.72255 SBD
1000 XOF13.44510 SBD
2000 XOF26.89020 SBD
5000 XOF67.22550 SBD
10000 XOF134.45100 SBD