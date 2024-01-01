500 CFA francs BCEAO to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert XOF to SBD at the real exchange rate

500 xof
6.91 sbd

1.00000 XOF = 0.01382 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859091.0951590.94661.462131.630290.9286618.4409
1 GBP1.1640211.2747105.8571.701851.897581.0809821.4643
1 USD0.913150.784498183.04491.33511.488650.84816.8387
1 INR0.01099550.009446680.012041710.01607680.01792580.01021130.202766

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 XOF0.01382 SBD
5 XOF0.06910 SBD
10 XOF0.13820 SBD
20 XOF0.27641 SBD
50 XOF0.69102 SBD
100 XOF1.38204 SBD
250 XOF3.45510 SBD
500 XOF6.91020 SBD
1000 XOF13.82040 SBD
2000 XOF27.64080 SBD
5000 XOF69.10200 SBD
10000 XOF138.20400 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SBD72.35690 XOF
5 SBD361.78450 XOF
10 SBD723.56900 XOF
20 SBD1447.13800 XOF
50 SBD3617.84500 XOF
100 SBD7235.69000 XOF
250 SBD18089.22500 XOF
500 SBD36178.45000 XOF
1000 SBD72356.90000 XOF
2000 SBD144713.80000 XOF
5000 SBD361784.50000 XOF
10000 SBD723569.00000 XOF