CFA franc BCEAO to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a 0.766% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.161% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.013 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 1.043% increase in value.