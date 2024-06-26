Saudi riyal to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Mexican pesos is currently 4.878 today, reflecting a 1.570% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.769% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.918 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 4.773 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.827% increase in value.