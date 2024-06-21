사우디아라비아 리얄 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 멕시코 페소로 is currently 4.870 today, reflecting a -0.850% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.759% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.959 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 4.870 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.596% increase in value.