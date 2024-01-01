500 Saudi riyals to Cambodian riels

Convert SAR to KHR at the real exchange rate

500 sar
548,035 khr

SR1.000 SAR = ៛1,096 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.573279.21.3690.93758.9351.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.058203.98210.68443.0571.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Cambodian Riel
1 SAR1,096.07000 KHR
5 SAR5,480.35000 KHR
10 SAR10,960.70000 KHR
20 SAR21,921.40000 KHR
50 SAR54,803.50000 KHR
100 SAR109,607.00000 KHR
250 SAR274,017.50000 KHR
500 SAR548,035.00000 KHR
1000 SAR1,096,070.00000 KHR
2000 SAR2,192,140.00000 KHR
5000 SAR5,480,350.00000 KHR
10000 SAR10,960,700.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Saudi Riyal
1 KHR0.00091 SAR
5 KHR0.00456 SAR
10 KHR0.00912 SAR
20 KHR0.01825 SAR
50 KHR0.04562 SAR
100 KHR0.09124 SAR
250 KHR0.22809 SAR
500 KHR0.45618 SAR
1000 KHR0.91235 SAR
2000 KHR1.82471 SAR
5000 KHR4.56177 SAR
10000 KHR9.12354 SAR